2023 SL SUG meetings week #30 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, July 25th Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Meeting Overview

The Simulator User Group (also referred to by its older name of Server User Group) exists to provide an opportunity for discussion about simulator technology, bugs, and feature ideas.

These meetings are conducted (as a rule): Every Tuesday at 12:00 noon SLT. In text (no Voice) At this location.

They are open to anyone with a concern / interest in the above topics, and form one of a series of regular / semi-regular User Group meetings conducted by Linden Lab.

Dates and times of all current meetings can be found on the Second Life Public Calendar, and descriptions of meetings are defined on the SL wiki.

Server Deployments

On Tuesday, July 25th, 2023, all simhosts on the the SLS Main channel were restarted without any deployment.

On Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, RC currently on the BlueSteel channel should be expanded across all the channels. This comprises: llGetPrimitiveParams will be able to identify animesh. The estate ban limit gets raised to 750, and the number of estate managers to 20, Not that the viewer-side changes to access these updates can be found in the Maintenance U(pbeat) RC viewer, listed in the Viewers section, below. Two new LSL functions for LSD llLinksetDataDeleteFound and llLinksetDataCountFound. Changes to UUID generation on certain items per my week 26 SUG meeting summary (e.g. textures, notecards, materials (particularly the upcoming PBR Materials)) to reduce the amount of duplication. These changes will not impact UUIDs for objects rezzed in-world or made by the viewer. Further work to correct some of the friends issues (as seen with BUG-232037 “Avatar Online / Offline Status Not Correctly Updating”). However, how effective these updates might be will not be fully understood until the update has been more widely tested through general use on Agni.



Viewer Updates

No updates at the start of the week, leaving the current official viewers in the pipeline as:

Release viewer version 6.6.13.580918, formerly the Maintenance T RC viewer, July 14.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Maintenance U(pbeat) RC viewer, version, 6.6.14.581101 July 21. Inventory Extensions RC viewer, version 6.6.14.581058, July 20. glTF / PBR Materials viewer, version 7.0.0.580782, June 30.

Project viewers: Emoji project viewer, version 6.6.13.580279, May 30. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.12.579958, May 11.



General Discussion

[Video: 9:21 (start)] A discussion on integrated development environments (IDEs) for developing LSL code, leading to a broader discussion on LSL scripting, coding in general, helping new users with getting started with LSL, together with a significant discussion on beeter means of handling stack heap collisions, and more. This runs through the majority of the meeting.

[Video: 19:50-23:38] The unbinding of the Experience KVP database read / write functions from land (users will still require an Experience to access the KVP database) is still awaiting a initial RC channel release.

[Video: 47:49] A fix for BUG-233772 “llHTTPrequest times out after 40 secs” is now live.

Further requests for LL to devote more resources towards improving region crossings.

