A touch of Iceland in Second Life

It was off to JimGarand’s Homestead region for me recently, after several people poked me about Jim having both joined Emm Evergarden’s The Nature Collective and opened a new setting within his region, temporarily abandoning his normal name for his settings – Grauland – in favour of Grauvik, a name suggestive of Scandinavian / Norse roots. There’s no accident in this as Grauvik offers a fictional island apparently sitting off the coast of Iceland.

As a fan of Jim’s work, I always enjoy seeing what he has produced, but learning he’d settled on an Icelandic theme I was almost immediately off to take a look: Iceland is one of the many places around the world I’ve been fortunate enough to visit, spending time in the south-west and travelling extensively around the north of Iceland (it’s no accident my primary home in Second Life is dubbed Isla Myvatn – I spent part of a very happy vacation close to yhe lake and the impressive lava fields of Krafla 🙂 .

I’ve no idea if Jim has based his build on a specific location in Iceland; “Grauvik” appears to be a concatenation of “Grauland” and “Viking”, rather than the name of an actual place (although “vik” itself is a common place ending in Icelandic – e.g. Keflavik, Reykjavik -, which is said to mean “bay” or “inlet” or a derivative of the old Norse for “harbour”. However, I have seen mention that the little fishing village of Grenivik, nestled on the eastern side of the fjord Eyjafjordur may have served as inspiration.

I’ve no idea if this is correct, not having been able to talk to Jim directly. However, Grenivik does sit on the east side of the impressive fjord (which offers a spectacular descent down into the local airport at Akureyri, the airliner flying down and below the mountain peaks on either side of the fjord, including the 1,100 metre tall Kaldbakur beneath which Grenivik nestles), and with the island of Hrísey sitting within the fjord’s waters, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if it did play a role in helping for some of the ideas for Grauvik in Jim’s imagination.

The setting certainly contains elements which are not uncommon to Iceland as a whole: the volcanic “sand” of the beach areas, the brightly-painted, wood-built houses, its rugged, flat nature (several of Iceland’s islands tend to be relatively flat, or flat-topped – with Flatey (literally “flat island”) being the obvious example); while the wooden boardwalks are mindful of those which can be found extending over various hot springs and also located in places like Thingvellir National Park – of which some parts of the walkways in Grauvik reminded me). Also like Iceland are standing stones and outbursts of modern art, short, hardy grass and heathers growing from the soil, etc.

Having mentioned Flatey Island, I’ll admit that from some angles when camming, Grauvik put me in mind of photos of various parts of that island I’ve seen (I confess I’ve not as yet visited it, although it is one of the places I would like to see whenever I make a further trip to Iceland, partly because friends have told me it’s a lovely place to visit and partly because of its connection with the Flateyjarbók, the largest medieval Icelandic manuscript and noted for bringing together the histories of notable Norse settlements.

Jim’s work often includes interior designs – he’s as skilled in this area as much as he is in creating landscapes – and this is again on display within Grauvik, the little cabins carrying the look and feel of having been fitted-out as a holiday retreats, utilising the clean lines of décor and furnishing frequently found in such houses and in hotel rooms in Iceland.

This is an easygoing place to explore, again mindful of some of the nature walks common to some of the islands of Iceland as well as within the inland parks. In fact, rather than “explore” I’d suggest Grauvik is a place to meander through, perhaps reflective of the easy-going nature of many Icelanders. Touches of Norse history are awaiting discovery along the modern art, notable outside the large café / landing point building, and again over at the operating boat builder’s shed sitting on the top of what appears to be a very modern quayside which itself extends down to what might be the remnants of an older set of wooden wharves.

All told, another engaging build from Jim, and a fitting addition to The Nature Collective.

SLurl Details

Grauvik (Liberia Isle, rated Adult)