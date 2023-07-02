Of art and auguries in Second Life

Having opened on June 29th, 2023 at the main gallery area of the Kondor Art Centre operated and curated by Hermes Kondor, is an evocative and provocative exhibition by UK-based Janus Fall.

Combining classical poetry, digital images, global current affairs, the increasing dichotomies of society, and reflections on human nature, Auguries of Innocence is a visual essay of juxtapositions and contrasts offered as commentary on the current downward spiral of intolerant, insensitive, judgemental otherism (of others) and denial (of others and also of things like our impact on matter of climate change, etc.) which is too quickly becoming the accepted state of being within large portions of modern societies (particularly those known for their previously more liberal lean), when we really should by now know better.

The exhibition takes its title from the 132-line, single stanza poem of the same name by William Blake. Like much of Blake’s work, the poem did not gain recognition until well after his death in 1827; in fact, despite being written in the early 1800s and going to be frequently quoted (particularly the opening four lines), it didn’t actually see the light of publication until the late 1860s.

In content, the poem might be seen as a plea by the poet for humanity to do better, lest we lose all we have been given under the judgement of God. In this it contrasts the cycle of nature, wherein the world is constant reborn and remade, all the time growing in both nurturing innocence and experience / interconnectedness, with the cycle of humanity, in which we are born into that same innocence of nature, only to push it aside as we grow into adulthood, replacing it with self-serving corruption and inhumanity towards others and nature.

However, the poem is not only notable for its content, but also in its structure, which is as intentionally complex as the subject matter it contains. Throughout its length, Blake frequently switches both rhyming schemes (e.g. alternative rhyme to rhyming couplets) whilst mixing different forms of meter (e.g. trochee and anapest) with the predominant iambic meter, whilst also using a range of literally tools such as alliteration, repetition, metaphor and – most notably – juxtaposition and paradox.

Within this structure, the opening four lines act as both an overall introduction to the poem’s concepts and also offer guidance on how the imagery within the rest of the poem should be interpreted. Within Janus’ exhibition, those four lines perform something of the same purpose; working with a diary extract written by a 16-year-old girl seeking to escape the war engulfing her country, they offer both an introduction to the images presented within this exhibition and give context in how they should be viewed both cognitively and physically. In terms of the physical, they – and the extract from the diary – are to be found on the left front wall of the gallery as you enter it, to form a potential starting point for viewing the mages, encouraging visitors to progress from there and around the lower floor to the stairs and the upper level, thence back down to complete the circuit and finishing at the artist’s final notes and Memorial to a Woman in a Field.

The images are striking, Janus reflecting the diversity of styles and techniques Blake uses within his poem within each of her images. Where he uses metaphor, alliteration and simile, she uses technical and artistic approaches such as motion blur, superimposition and Chiaroscuro. However, most strikingly, Janus matches Blake’s use of juxtaposition within her images, most notably through the placement of the natural beauty of the women in her images against their backdrop. Whether drawn from images initially captured in Second Life or the result of digital manipulation of images produced outside of SL (and possibly using AI toolsets?) matters not.

There is so much to unpack in these pieces, that it is possible to end up writing a treatise. The aforementioned Memorial to a Woman in a Field for example, offers so much to consider, from the manner in which it presents what should be harmony between people and humanity and nature, through to the way it offers a subtle reflection of Blake’s deeply held Christian beliefs whilst rejecting the constructs of organised religion for the manner in which it encourages the corruption of self through the promotion of judgemental intolerance and denial of anyone who can be branded as “others” – something which we can still see only too well within modern society.

However, rather than ramble on, I think Janus herself does more than enough to present her work as it should be seen and understood. Certainly, Auguries of Innocence does much to offer a questioning challenge to us, one with which Blake himself would doubtless agree: given it is now over 200 years since he wrote the opening lines of his poem, isn’t it about time we finally started putting aside self-centred and social indifference / cruelty to one another and tried to be better, both for the benefit of others and the world as a whole?

SLurl Details

Kondor Art Centre (Waka, rated Moderate)