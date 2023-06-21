SL20B: Music Fest, Lab Gab, Shop and Hop

The Second Life 20th Birthday celebrations are almost upon us, with the regions opening on Thursday, June 22nd, and will remain open through until until Sunday, July 2nd.

The following is a summary of the Music Fest and the Lab Gab sessions with will take place throughout the event. Please note that where SLurls are given, they will not be available for public use prior to the event opening.

Music Fest

As with more recent(ish!) years, festivities will kick-off immediately following the opening on Thursday, June 22nd with the Music Fest, a 3-day celebration of live music in Second Life, and on Monday, June 19th, Linden Lab published the line-up for the event. This year, the festival will be taking place at a dedicated 4-region venue (which presumably will be used for other entertainment as well), comprising the four SLB regions of Amaze, Astound (primary landing point), Astonish (alternate landing point) and Imagination (alternate landing point).

At the time of writing, the scheduled line-up comprised:

Time (SLT) June 22nd June 23rd June 24th 10:00 Gates Open — AnLaik 11:00 — — Fly Kugin Noon Opening Ceremony¹ Made in SL: the Movie¹ Mimi Carpenter 13:00 SEMINA Tia Rungray TEMPIO Breil 14:00 Marqs DeSade DorianKash Tally Mercury 15:00 Justin Elias Anatra Randy De Lucia Jordan Lively 16:00 Holly Giles Joaquin Gustav Slade S. Simunyé 17:00 Ruvi Gatchie ryeshure spiritLed 18;00 Frogg Marlowe & Jaycatt Nico (Effinjay) Oblee Cosmic Cat 19:00 Grace Loudon FrankLee Ras Solaris | Waverino 20:00 Angelikus Deo Maximillion Kleene Gabriel da Silva 21:00 — John Rocky —

At the time of writing, the Second Life Birthday calendar gave the SLurls for the Opening Ceremony and the film festival as those of the Music Fest. However, it appears that: According to the official Talk Show blog post, the Opening Ceremony will in fact take place at the Mandala Stage (no SLurl available at the time of writing).

According to the Destination Guide, the film premiere will take place within the Exhilarate region of the SLB Arboretum.

Lab Gab: Linden Specials

SL20B will feature a series of Linden Specials, featuring a mix of pre-recorded and live interviews with members of the the Lab’s board and management team. These can be attended in-world and will also be streamed via the Second Life You Tube channel. For those wishing to view the events in-world, the SLurl are as follows:

Arboretum 1 – Arboretum 2 – Arboretum 3

Day (Times SLT) Featured Guest(s) Monday 26th June, 13:30

Patch Linden, Vice President of Product Operations (Live) Tuesday 27th June, 13:30 Grumpity Linden, Vice President of Second Life Product and Mojo Linden, Vice President of Engineering (Pre-recorded) Wednesday 28th, June, 13:30 Linden Lab Executive Chair Brad Oberwager and Founder Philip Rosedale (Live) Thursday 29th June, 13:30 Chief Marketing Officer StyFy Linden and VP of Marketing Brett Linden (Pre-recorded) Friday 30th June, 13:30 Meet the Moles. The Moles are builders, scripters, and content creators employed by Linden Lab to work in the Linden Department of Public Works (Live)

Shop and Hop

Coinciding with the Birthday celebrations is another Shop and Hop event, this one on a vast scale: 20 regions and 480 merchants! Find out more via the SL20B Shop and Hop Destination Guide category, or check out the list of participating merchants (with SLurls).

Second Life Birthday Calendar

The provides a full breakdown of events -note again that all times are SLT. Click here to open it in a separate browser tab.

Destination Guide links

Note: some of these may not be available until Thursday, June 22nd:

