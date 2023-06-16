Cica’s Summer Night in Second Life

Cica carries us to the magic of summertime night skies and coastal retreats with her installation Summer Night, which opened on June 16th, 2023. It’s another happy setting, rich in content and details that is light-hearted and intended to lift the spirit. utilising Cica’s custom textures to paint the terrain, the installation is set out on five landmasses of varying heights, between which, like an inlet or bay, a body of water flows.

The first of these landmasses sits as the landing point and presents itself as a broad deck or boardwalk, trees growing in the corners, and a huge fish spelunking down one hole in the boards and rising from a second, head and tail visible, but body lost to sight. a ladder spans the water horizontally to reach the local lighthouse, whilst a second ladder further to one side rises up to the decking covering the top of a flat-topped mesa and the bridge reaching across the deep chasm below to a little fishing town.

Perched high above the waters, with nets hanging from walls and draped over red-tiled roofs, this is a place where dancing might enjoyed, where cats roam rooftops or await visitors at the local café and where walls have been used as canvases for painting little vignettes here and there. Down below in the bay proper, 2D waves rise and fall and fish and whales frolic even as a fishing boat sails by, whilst star fish climb the net cast up the side of the remaining headland, perhaps to dance under the beaming Moon floating just overhead.

The magic of this setting is that it it appears to have been drawn, literally and figuratively, from a childhood memory or a remembrance of childhood drawings. It doesn’t matter that fish appear to be floating above the waves alongside octopi, whilst crabs scuttle from side to side with claws raised in a cheer or the landscape appears the creation of pencil and paper rather than Mother Nature. What matters is the way the setting lifts the heart and encourages a smile, drawing visitors into it with a childlike joy, particularly when the more unusual sit points are discovered!

What’s more, all of this is caught under the most fantastic night sky, filled with stars, fish, the smiling faces of cats, starfish and more. It’s a sky guaranteed to capture the eye and heart as much as the rest.

As is usual for Cica, Summer Night draws its name from a quote. In this case, a Haiku by Japanese poet and lay Buddhist priest, Kobayashi Issa (June 15, 1763 – January 5, 1828). Known simply as “Issa”, a pen name meaning Cup-of-tea, he is referenced as one of the Great Four haiku masters in Japan (along with Bashō, Buson and Shiki). The Haiku Cica has chosen is one of Issa’s most well-known and – for many – most perplexing (how can stars whisper, and to whom are they whispering?).

Summer night—

even the stars

are whispering¹ Kobayashi Issa

However, there is no need to plumb the depths of Issa’s possible meaning here; it is enough to visit Cica’s Summer Night and enjoy it for all it is beneath its blanket of whispering, playful “stars”.

SLurl Details

Summer Night (DARK, rated Moderate)

Yes, this doesn’t appear to follow the “5-7-5 rule” for a total of 17 phonetic units. However, that’s because it is a translation; the original Japanese version does follow t he 17 phonetic “rule”. More particularly, it includes both a kireji (cutting word) and a kigo (seasonal reference), clearly marking it as a haiku, rather than something like a senryū.

