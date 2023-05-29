Kayly Iali at the the Windlight Loft in Second Life

It’s been a while since I’ve had the opportunity to visit an exhibition by Kayly Iali in Second Life, so when Kultivate Magazine announced the opening of such an exhibition of her paintings within their Loft Gallery, I decided to make amends for this and hop on over.

Kayly is an artist in the physical world who uses Second Life as a means of reaching a global audience and present her work. She most frequently works with watercolours and oils, and describes herself as an impressionist in terms of her style of painting, utilising relatively small, thin, yet visible brush strokes, open composition with an emphasis on an accurate depiction of light and movement within her work. Her subject range encompasses still life, portraits and landscapes, and she has a reputation for producing engaging commissioned portraits of pets belonging to Second Life users, some of which have also featured in her in-world exhibitions.

At the loft, Kayly presents a modest selection of her landscape art – twenty in total – featuring locations and sights to be largely (exclusively?) found within her home state of California. Whilst all of them are individual pieces, some might also be drawn together as themed sets or pairings – such as those featuring various landmarks in San Francisco, the “causeway” paintings, and the “Vacaville” pairing. The majority are presented in that impressionist approach noted above, although the “San Francisco trio”, as I’ll loosely refer to it and featuring Alcatraz and both the Golden Gate and Oakland bridges, also leans towards something of an abstract styling.

Whilst all originating in the physical world, these are pieces that could just have easily had their inspiration rising from within Second Life. As such, they offer something of an artistic bridge between both the physical and the digital, reminding us that our two worlds, whilst never exactly meeting are nevertheless closely intertwined.

These are engaging pieces which form an equally engaging exhibition; they are also – given the way the link our two worlds – pieces that will grace any Second Life home.

SLurl Details

Kultivate Loft Gallery (Water Haven, rated Moderate)

