Second Life: Win 32-bit support ending; MacOS system requirements updating

In keeping with statements made in recent user group meetings, Linden Lab has announced changes to the the Second Life minimum system requirements for both Windows and Apple MacOS operating systems which are to take effect from Saturday, July 1st, 2023. Specifically, from that point onwards, Linden Lab / Second Life will no longer support:

The 32-bit version of the Windows operating system.

Any version of MacOS below 10.13 High Sierra.

Available stats for Windows suggests that the percentage of users running the 32-bit version is in the low single-digit numbers by percentage – and many who are running it do so on hardware capable of supporting the 64-bit version. The stats for MacOS version below 1013 are less clear, but High Sierra has been generally available since 2017.

With these changes it is further noted that:

Users running the viewer on the 32-bit Windows will still be able to access Second Life after July 1st, 2023 – however, they will not be supported by the Lab’s support teams if they have viewer difficulties.

User on versions of the MacOS preceding 10.13 will need to upgrade their operating system to a newer version to access future Second Life viewer updates.

The steps are being taken to allow the Lab to focus on stability, performance and maintaining compatibility with the most up-to-date technologies, as well as viewer security considerations.

To help those users either running Windows 32-bit or an older version of MacOS maintain parity with the SL minimum system requirements from July 1st, 2023 onwards, the Lab provides the following advice:

Second Life 32-bit Windows Viewer Users: Ensure your computer meets the system requirements for the 64-bit Viewer. Back up your preferences and settings before making the transition. Download and install the 64-bit version of the Second Life Viewer.

MacOS Users Older than 10.13: Check the Apple support website for information on upgrading your operating system. Upgrade to a supported version of MacOS that meets Second Life’s minimum requirements. Before upgrading, backup your important files and make sure your system is compatible with the newer version of MacOS.



For full details on the changes, please refer to the official blog post. Concerns / feedback should directed to Linden Lab, as I am unable to address support issues.