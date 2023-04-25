2023 SL SUG meetings week #17 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, April 25th Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

On Tuesday, April 25th, the SLS Main channel servers were restarted without any deployment, leaving them on simulator release 579248.

On Wednesday, April 26th, simhosts on the Bluesteel RC channel will receive a bugfix maintenance release, highlights of which include: “Fixes in the vicinity of” BUG-232037 “Avatar Online / Offline Status Not Correctly Updating” – although all causes of this issue may not be fully resolved with this update. A fix an issue with avatars colliding with their vehicles on region crossings. Removal of a spurious error message that would pop up on llSetKeyframedMotion. Being able to add UUIDs to the ban list that don’t belong to an agent or group and then being unable to remove them.



Upcoming Simulator Releases

It is still hoped to get the server-side support for PBR materials to one (Preflight) or two (Preflight and Snack) RC channels. There is no ETA on this, with both viewer and simulator with LL’s QA team.

Viewer Updates

No official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the pipelines as:

Release viewer: Maintenance R viewer, version 6.6.10.579060, dated March 28, promoted March 30th.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Performance Floater / Auto FPS RC viewer updated to version 6.6.11.579629, April 20th. Maintenance T RC viewer, version 6.6.11.579154, April 6th. Maintenance S RC viewer, version 6.6.11.579153, March 31st.

Project viewers: PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.579401, April 10 – This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.8.576972, December 8, 2022.



In Brief

A discussion on llMessageLinked, and the idea of an llMessageListLinked function, starting some 27 minutes into the meeting. To avoid misunderstnadings, please refer to the video below for the full discussion.

The above led into a general discussion on possible LSL updates / functions, including the likes of BUG-232312 and BUG-229174 – again, please refer to the video for details.

