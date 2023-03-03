Lab Gab with Grumpity, Mojo and Patch Linden streams on March 10th

At 09:00 SLT on Friday, March 10th, 2023, there will be pre-recorded Lab Gab session, featuring three of the Lab’s Second Life leadership team: Grumpity Linden, Mojo Linden and Patch Linden. They will be discussing all things SL-related and responding to questions submitted in advance of the event.

Grumpity Linden: heads up Second Life Product team, where she has overseen a shift to growth, a stronger, more balanced economy, movement towards better community cohesion, and an overall forward-looking approach. She originally started at LL whilst working for The Product Engine, and was involved in the development of Viewer 2 (as designed by 80/20 Studio), prior to joining LL full-time in 2014. As the Vice President of Product, she is responsible for coordinating the various teams involved in bringing features and updates to Second Life, liaising with legal, financial and compliance to ensure features and capabilities meet any specific requirements in those areas, and so on; work which can involve looking at specifics within various elements of the overall SL product, such as UI design and layout, etc.

Mojo Linden: joined the Lab in 2021 at the Vice President of Engineering, filling the shoes worn for so long by Oz Linden. A 20-year veteran of the gaming industry, he has been responsible for launching numerous games across multiple genres and platforms, and has a strong understanding of platforms, architectures, product development and technical capabilities. In his role at the Lab, he has shown enormous openness and candour in seeking to increase the platform’s functionality and performance, and in pushing to expand SL’s capabilities.

Patch Linden: originally a Second Life resident and business owner who joined the platform in 2004, and became a Linden in September 2007. He worked across a number of teams within the company – notably within the support and product spheres, and is responsible for developing the Land Operations team, and more recently setting-up the company’s support office in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 2019, he has been Vice President, Product Operations.

If you have a question you’d like Grumpity, Moho or Patch (or all three!) to answer, be sure to submit it via Lab Gab Google Form, and to do so before 09:00 SLT, on Thursday March 9th. The session will be shown of the Second Life You Tube channel, I hope to have a summary of the session available some time after it has streamed; in the meantime, the salient details are summarised below.

Viewing Details

Time and Date: 9:00 SLT on Friday, March 10th, 2023.

Viewing: via the Second Life You Tube channel (link will be live just ahead of the livestream).

Official event announcement.

