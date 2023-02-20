Dusty’s artistic fantasy in Second Life

Posted on
Lost Unicorn Gallery:Dusty (DustinPedroia) – Feb 2023

Currently open at the Lost Unicorn Gallery, curated by Natalie Starlight, is a special exhibition of fantasy photography by Dusty (DustinPedroia), featuring himself and model Justice. Special, because all proceeds from the sale of any of the images will benefit Relay for Life of Second Life and the American Cancer Society.

This exhibition has been my first exposure to Dusty’s work, and while he does not limit himself purely to the fantasy genre – as a look through his Flickr stream will demonstrate – but given the venue for the exhibition, the choice of fantasy as a theme is well taken – and Dusty demonstrate he has a talent for framing scenes and stories that are richly expressive of the genre.

Lost Unicorn Gallery:Dusty (DustinPedroia) – Feb 2023
I’m from the United States and I’m an amateur photographer and art lover in real life. I’ve spent the past few years learning and developing my virtual photography in Second Life. In SL, I do a variety of photographic work for clients, both personal and business. My passion is in creating pictures that tell a story and express emotion.
I like to use songs, real-life events, personal observations, poetry, music, and even friendly challenges to find inspiration. Flickr is my primary platform for expressing art.

– Dusty (DustinPedroia)

From vampires through Vikings, to hints of legends such as Arthur and Guinevere and George and the Dragon, these are pieces laden with story. They also demonstrate the talent of a man who has studies the arts of image creation – angle, focus, cropping – and those of post-processing to perfectly craft and frame his art in a manner befitting the story he wishes to tell.

Lost Unicorn Gallery:Dusty (DustinPedroia) – Feb 2023

Located throughout the ground floor of the gallery’s hall and modesty priced, these are pieces fit to grace any collection and offered in support of a very worth cause.

SLurl Details

Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology.

