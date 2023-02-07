2023 SL SUG meetings week #6 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
- On Tuesday, February 7th 2023, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were restarted without any change to their simulator code, leaving them on release 577734.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, the RC channels will also be restarted without any version update.
Available Official Viewers
There have been no updates to the current list of available official viewers, leaving them as:
- Release viewer: Maintenance Q(uality) viewer, version 6.6.9.577968 Thursday, February 2, 2023.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Maintenance R RC viewer, version 6.6.10.578087, February 3 – translation updates and the return of slam bits, together with the Group Chat History functionality.
- Performance Floater / Auto-FPS RC viewer, version 6.6.9.577251, January 4, 2023.
- Project viewers:
- PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.577997, February 2, 2023. This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4.
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.8.576972, December 8, 2022.
In Brief
- The announcement about the Group Chat History gave rise to a discussion on the capability and making it more robust and deeper (e.g. be presenting more than just the last hour of group chat when used), together with general improvements to chat history management (timestamps, etc.). Please refer to the video for the full context.
- BUG-229675 “Stopping llSetKeyframedMotion should always succeed and never shout an error” was again raised and noted as a not unreasonable request. Again, please refer to the video for further details.
- Wednesday February 1st issues: a post-mortem on these was published on Thursday, February 2nd – please read it here for specifics.