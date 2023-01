2023 SL SUG meetings week #4 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

On Tuesday, January 24th 2023, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were updated with simulator release 577628, comprising an update for HTTP_CUSTOM_HEADER usage in llHTTPRequest(). Previously, a maximum of 8 custom headers were allowed, and each header had a hardcoded limit of 253 bytes. With this update, both of these limits

On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023: the RC simhosts should be updated with simulator release 577734, comprising both the HTTP custom headers update described above andthe updates previously deployed to BlueSteel and Le Tigre in week #3), comprising: stability improvements, fixes for a number of bugs, including the one preventing 30-second sound loops from being played back, and introduces new functions to the LSL API to allow for sound playback across any prim in a linkset. The new LSL functions include: llAdjustSoundVolume(). llLinkSetSoundRadius(). llLinkStopSound(). llLinkSetSoundQueueing(). llLinkPlaySound().



Week #5 should see the deployment of a fresh simulator RC. It will have a fix for key sorting in LSD Find Keys. llVerifyRSA and llSignRSA and llHMAC. A region_rating for llGetEnv and a few more stats in llGetSimStats.

Available Official Viewers

This list reflects the current status of available official viewers on January 24th, 2023:

Release viewer: Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.8.576863 Monday, December 12, 2022 – No change.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Maintenance R RC viewer, version 6.6.9.577678 , released January 19 slam bits. Maintenance (Q)uality RC viewer, version 6.6.9.577581 , January 18, 2023. Performance Floater / Auto-FPS RC viewer, version 6.6.9.577251, January 4, 2023.

Project viewers: PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.577610 , January 19, 2023 This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.8.576972, December 8, 2022.



In Brief

BUG-233107 “Objects failing to render is happening more frequently of late” – is rising slowly up the priority list, however, from the discussion at the meeting: There may actually be two issues at work, with some conflating them into a single problem, and / or there is an issue impacting both the viewer and the simulator. Both issues may additionally be cause a race condition with messaging, leading to rendering / rezzing problems. It is suggested, pending an actual fix, alt-camming out a good distance, waiting several seconds and then ESC-ing the camera back to its default position can fix both issues by forcing the viewer to call for a complete scene update. One of the problems is most persistent on either initially logging-in or following teleporting into a region; it rarely happens on crossing between regions via foot or vehicle.

Please refer to the video below for further discussions at the meeting.