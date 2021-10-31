Grimm Stories, steampunk tales and fantasy treats in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Sunday, October 31st, 13:30: A Night in the Lonesome October

Jacob Ludwig Karl Grimm (1785–1863) and Wilhelm Carl Grimm (1786–1859), were German academics, philologists, cultural researchers, lexicographers and authors who together collected and published folklore during the 19th century. They were among the first and best-known collectors of German and European folk tales. Their classic collection, Children’s and Household Tales (Kinder- und Hausmärchen), was published in two volumes: the first in 1812 and the second in 1815, with multiple revisions between then and 1857 that saw the collection of tales grow from 156 stories to more than 200.

In addition to collecting and editing folk tales, the brothers compiled German legends, whilst working individually, they published a large body of linguistic and literary scholarship. In 1838 they began working on a massive historical German dictionary (Deutsches Wörterbuch) – but were only able to reach the word Frucht (fruit) within their own lifetimes.

Many of their folk tales have enjoyed enduring popularity, being available in more than 100 languages, and adapted by filmmakers the world over. Possibly less well-known is that during the 1930s and 1940s, the tales were used as propaganda by the Third Reich, tarnishing their appeal outside of Germany in the war years. Later in the 20th century, psychologists such as Bruno Bettelheim reaffirmed the value of the tales in spite of the cruelty and violence to be found in some of the original versions – which the Grimms themselves had sought to sanitise through their editing and writing.

The Tea Time Crew (Da5id Abbot, Gloriana Maertens, Corwyn Allen, Kayden Oconnell, Caledonia Skytower, and Elrik Merlin) presents five of these tales, mostly from the lesser known parts of the canon. All would be grim enough on your average day, but are all the more so on All Hallows.

The stories will also be available via Virtual Community Radio – so tune-in via your Internet radio player, your browser or even you parcel’s audio stream!

At the Haunted Hollow.

Monday, November 1st, 19:00: The Stone God Awakens

A 20th century scientist is rendered frozen at the molecular level, and then reanimated millennia later by a freak accident. He finds himself in a strange world populated by sentient, anthropomorphic animals, who take his awakening to be the fulfilment of prophecy.

He accepts the mantle of godhood and sets about discovering this brave new world, hoping to find clues to the past while finding his place as the last human. But his quest leads to to question the reality of his status – might other humans also have survived? To find the answers he must lead his tribe of feline worshippers to the heart of a rival god: a great tree spanning half a continent.

Join Gyro Muggins as he reads a novella by the fantasy and sci-fi author Philip José Farmer.

Tuesday, November 2nd

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

With music, and poetry in Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: The Wild Wood

A young artist returns to her cabin in the deep woods of Canada to concentrate on her illustrations. But somehow, strange and beautiful creatures are slipping into her drawings and sketches. The world of Faerie is reaching out to her for help – and she may be its last chance for survival.

With Willow Moonfire.

Wednesday, November 3rd, 19:00 Steampunk Stories

Finn Zeddore opens the pages of Lightspeed magazine to read Carrie Vaughn’s Harry and Marlowe and the Talisman of the Cult of Egil.

Some would say the Cult of Egil was not far wrong, to take the artefact as a holy talisman. Harry couldn’t be bothered with the theology of the matter. She needed it for more mundane purposes. This was a piece of Aetherian technology that no one else in the world possessed. Britain had brought Aetherian wonders to the rest of humanity; by rights, it should have this as well, before anyone else. If she could convey it back home successfully. Carefully, with gloved hands, she removed the object from its stone niche, where it had rested for centuries deep underground, inside the dormant volcano where the mysterious Icelandic cult that guarded it made its home. It hardly weighed anything. Surely the tingling she felt from it was her mind playing tricks. Merely the anticipation of finally having it in her possession. Nerves, that was all.

Thursday, November 4th

19:00: Alice In Wonderland

Don’t fall down any rabbit holes, or allow yourself to get waylaid by airborne grins, because this is one tea party date for which you cannot afford to be late as Shandon Loring dives into Lewis Carroll’s popular tale – albeit this time a version with a certain Tim Burton twist!

21:00: Seanchai Late Night

Contemporary sci-fi / fantasy with Finn Zeddmore.