2021 CCUG meeting week #7 summary

The following notes were taken from my audio recording and chat log of the Content Creation User Group (CCUG) meeting held on Thursday, February 18th 2021 at 13:00 SLT.

These meetings are chaired by Vir Linden, with dates available via the SL Public Calendar, and the venue for meetings is the Hippotropolis camp fire.

SL Viewer

Project Jelly viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.13.555567 and dated February 5th, 2021, was promoted to de facto release status on Wednesday, February 17th.

The Love Me Render 5 (LMR 5) viewer was promoted to Release Candidate status on Thursday, February, 18th, 2021 with the issuing of version 6.4.13.555871.

The rest of the current pipelines remain as:

Release channel cohorts: Simplified Cache viewer, version 6.4.13.555641, February 16, 2021. Custom Key Mappings viewer, version 6.4.12.553437, January 7, 2021.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



Jelly Doll Viewer

This viewer essentially improves the rendering of Jelly Doll avatars.

Originally introduced in 2015 (and with various improvements since) as a means to allows users reduce the avatar rendering load on their systems by having any avatars around them that exceed a certain complexity value (set via a slider) render as a solid colour and minimal detail.

There have always been a number of issues with the manner in which these avatars are rendered. For example: the colours used have been seen as intrusive so users often avoid the capability, while there have also been technical flaws such as the original code. attempting to render all of a Jelly Doll avatar’s attachments, defeating the intent of the code.

As a result, the Project Jelly viewer improves things by both rendering avatars as simplified grey humanoid shapes, and by not making any attempt to render attachments.

In addition it also: Improves to how avatar imposters are rendered and updated. Ensures avatars and any Animesh attachment(s) they may have are updated in the same frame.

These improvements should result in demonstrable improvements in view performance in environments where there are a large number of avatars and the capability is sensibly used.

Project Muscadene (Animesh Follow-On)

Project Summary

Currently: offering the means to change an Animesh size parameters via LSL.

Current Status

Still officially on hold.

Unlikely to be resumed in the near-term as it requires simulator-side work and the engineering team is currently engaged in post-Uplift work.

Viewer Rendering

With LMR 5 at RC status, the focus has moved more to performance related work.

One element of this is Euclid Linden’s work to break out UI rendering from general scene rendering and reduce the amount of time rendering the former, as it updates a lot least frequently than the rest of the scene. This should help improve general viewer performance.

Ptolemy Linden is similarly engaged in rendering performance improvements and is also working on bug fixes, some of which are likely to to be included in the next LMR viewer update.

In Brief

Animesh LI Cost

There is still concern that the basic LI “cost” for Animesh is still too high, coupled with the view that there is not any sufficiently clear explanation of how impact costs are arrived at.

Vir acknowledged more could be done to make information more available – it currently requires digging into the object information floaters, something users may not always be aware of.

It was also indicated that until sculpties receive an LI impact reflective of their rendering complexity, there will remain a preference among some creators to continue to use them and alpha flipping (which can be performance intensive).

General

The Lab has an internal proposal for updating terrain textures, but it has yet to be formally adopted.

Date of Next Meeting

Thursday, March 4th, 2021.