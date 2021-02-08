2021 viewer release summaries week #5

Updates for the week ending Sunday, February 7th
This summary is generally published every Monday, and is a list of SL viewer / client releases (official and TPV) made during the previous week. When reading it, please note:
- It is based on my Current Viewer Releases Page, a list of all Second Life viewers and clients that are in popular use (and of which I am aware), and which are recognised as adhering to the TPV Policy. This page includes comprehensive links to download pages, blog notes, release notes, etc., as well as links to any / all reviews of specific viewers / clients made within this blog.
- By its nature, this summary presented here will always be in arrears, please refer to the Current Viewer Release Page for more up-to-date information.
- Note that for purposes of length, TPV test viewers, preview / beta viewers / nightly builds are generally not recorded in these summaries.
Official LL Viewers
- Current release viewer Dawa Maintenance RC Viewer, version 6.4.12.555248, dated January 25, 2021, promoted February 1st, 2021 – NEW.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Project Jelly viewer (Jellydoll updates) update to version 6.4.13.555567 on February 5th, 2021.
- Project viewers:
- No updates.
Third-party Viewers
V6-style
- Black Dragon for Windows updated to version 3.9.6 on Feb 2nd 3.9.7 February 4th.
- Kokua: updated to versions 6.4.12.46925 (no RLV) and 6.4.12.49940 (RLV variants) on February 2nd – release notes.
- Restrained Love updated to version 2.9.29 on February 1st.
V1-style
Mobile / Other Clients
- MetaChat updated to version 1.2.9120 on February 4th.
- Radegast updated to version 2.33 on February 3rd.