2020 viewer release summaries week #29

Updates for the week ending Sunday, July 19th
This summary is generally published every Monday, and is a list of SL viewer / client releases (official and TPV) made during the previous week. When reading it, please note:
- It is based on my Current Viewer Releases Page, a list of all Second Life viewers and clients that are in popular use (and of which I am aware), and which are recognised as adhering to the TPV Policy. This page includes comprehensive links to download pages, blog notes, release notes, etc., as well as links to any / all reviews of specific viewers / clients made within this blog.
- By its nature, this summary presented here will always be in arrears, please refer to the Current Viewer Release Page for more up-to-date information.
- Note that for purposes of length, TPV test viewers, preview / beta viewers / nightly builds are generally not recorded in these summaries.
Official LL Viewers
- Current Release viewer version 6.4.5.544639, formerly the Tools Update RC viewer, promoted to de facto release status, Friday, July 17th – NEW.
- Uses new viewer build tool change, does not include any user-facing updates outside of bug fixes.
- Release channel cohorts:
- No updates.
- Project viewers:
- No updates.
LL Viewer Resources
- SL release viewer download page – LL
- SL viewer release notes – LL
- SL Alternate Viewers page – LL
- SL available viewer index – LL
- Starlight alternative viewer skins page (not officially supported by LL)
- Viewer release process overview – this blog
- SL Viewer updates and reviews in this blog
Third-party Viewers
V6-style
- Black Dragon updated to version 3.8.9 on July 16th.
V1-style
Mobile / Other Clients
- No updates.