2023 SL Puppetry project week #28 summary

The following notes have been taken from chat logs and audio recording of the Thursday, July 13th, 2023 Puppetry Project meetings. Notes in these summaries are not intended to be a full transcript of every meeting, but to highlight project progress / major topics of discussion.
Project Overview
General Project Description as Originally Conceived
LL’s renewed interest in puppetry was primarily instigated by Philip joining LL as official advisor, and so it really was about streaming mocap. That is what Philip was interested in and why we started looking at it again. However since Puppetry’s announcement what I’ve been hearing from many SL Residents is: what they really want from “puppetry” is more physicality of the avatar in-world: picking up objects, holding hands, higher fidelity collisions.
As a result, that is what I’ve been contemplating: how to improve the control and physicality of the avatar. Can that be the new improved direction of the Puppetry project? How to do it?
– Leviathan Linden
- The project is rooted in the in idea of “avatar expressiveness”, referenced in a February 2022 Lab Gab session with Philip Rosedale and Brad Oberwager and officially introduced as Puppetry in August 2022 to provide a means by which avatars can mimic physical world actions by their owners (e.g. head, hand, arm movements) through tools such as a webcam and using technologies like inverse kinematics (IK) and the LLSD Event API Plug-in (LEAP) system.
- Since that time the project has expanded in size, attempting to encompass improving SL’s (somewhat primitive) IK system; investigating and developing ideas for direct avatar-to-avatar, avatar-to-object interactions (“picking up” an apple; high-fives. etc.); providing enhanced LSL integration for animation control; broader hardware support; adoption of better animation standards, etc.
- This has led to a change in approach for the project – see below for more.
Bugs, Feature Requests and Code Submissions
- For those experimenting with Puppetry, Jiras (bug reports / fixes or feature requests) should be filed with “[Puppetry]” at the start of the Jira title.
- There is also a public facing Kanban board with public issues.
- Those wishing to submit code (plug-ins or other) or who wish to offer a specific feature that might be used with Puppetry should:
- Discuss them with the Puppetry team: and work with them to ensure a proper convergence of ideas.
- Be signed-up to the Lab’s contribution agreement in order for submitted code to be accepted for review / use:
- Contributor Agreement notes – SL wiki.
- Contributor Agreement FAQ – SL wiki.
- Code Contributor agreement – PDF form.
Resources
- LEAP Source Code
- Viewer Source Code
- Alternate Viewers page – for the latest version of the Puppetry viewer.
- Documentation:
- Introducing Second Life Puppetry – Linden Lab blog post (August 30th, 2022).
- Second Life Puppetry wiki index page – note that more subjects / categories are / will be added over time.
Change In Approach
- The Puppetry User Group meetings have, until now, been held on Aditi (the Beta grid) at the Castelet Puppetry Theatre, commencing at 13:00 SLT, and generally on alternate Thursdays to the Content Creation meetings, and as per the Second Life Public Calendar.
- As of the July 13th, 2023 these meetings have now been suspended until further notice.
- This does not mean the project is being abandoned; it was noted during the meeting that as several of those involved in the project attend other User Group (SUG) meetings – notably, but not exclusively, the Tuesday Simulator User Group meeting -, discussions on Puppetry can continue within hose meetings.
- Explaining the decision, Simon Linden Noted:
There’s definitely a lot of interested tech and possible features with [Puppetry]. [However] the original idea of doing real-time mocap on webcams was like opening Pandora’s box in terms of features and ideas, and also was a lot harder than we expected … in the end I think it’s better to work on some fundamental tech that can be used in a lot of other ways – like IK, streaming, figuring out how animation data can work with scripts, solving some challenges like just doing a decent hand-shake.
– Simon Linden, July 13th, 2023
- Elements of Puppetry which have thus far been confirmed as continuing as WIP projects comprised (but are not necessarily limited to):
- The real time animation streaming component of Puppetry (forming something of a hybrid between the LEAP <-> viewer work already undertaken, and Leviathan Linden’s work in streaming animation playback from one viewer, through the simulator and to other viewers without any direct interaction with the animations by the simulator).
- IK Improvements and updates (see below).
- Improved animation import support (see below).
- There are also broader discussions going on in the Lab regarding possible further overhaul of the animation system.
- The above decision re: Puppetry meetings being the case, this will be the last of these my dedicated Puppetry Puppetry summaries for the time being, but I will continue to report on Puppetry / related work as and when it is discussed at other meetings such as SUG meetings and Content Creation User Group meetings.
Meeting Notes
Animation Import
- One of the Puppetry expansions, improving / broadening animation import into Second Life was spun-off into its own project and June.
- Notably with this work, LL is using Assimp (github: https://github.com/assimp/assimp), which supports some 30-40 animation formats (including the likes of .FBX and glTF), converting them to its own format for ease of import to multiple platforms.
- The work is now in its own branch of the official viewer (DRTVWR-584, not currently ready for public consumption in any way).
- This viewer uses the Assimp engine to read animation files, and the viewer extracts data from there for preview and then uploading as a SL animation. Animation imports it supports include:
- BVH files, as per the current animation import within the viewer.
- FBX format files.
- Animations saved with the Mixamo skeleton, as supported by other tools.
- The Mixamo element of the viewer is currently incomplete, but there is a focus on getting it wrapped up so the viewer can enter the project viewer pipeline at some point for public testing. However, when complete, it is hoped that importing an animation with a Mixamo skeleton from the likes of Blender or a tool like Rokoko Studio should work fairly seamlessly.
- To help with imports, Aura Linden has included an option on import to scale motion, which might be further automated slightly, for improved ease-of-use among less experienced content creators.
- If this process is automated, it will include an capability for manual override of course for those who are more experienced with animation creation and import.
Inverse Kinetics (IK) Updates
- Leviathan Linden’s IK work has pretty much become a mini-project in its own right.
- Most recently, he has been focused on implementing Forward And Backward Reaching Inverse Kinematics (FABRIK) – which is the fundamental algorithm for suggesting new joint positions in a range of applications, including 3D modelling.
- This work has been in part a matter of trial-and-error, and most recently, Leviathan has been fixing issues of where constraints are enforced in FABRIK which impact the SL avatar, although he still has some more constraints to fix.
- Fixing these issues has required additional visualisation / debugging tools, which he’s having to code for himself.
Additional Notes
- A further request was made for updating the bento reference skeletons on the wiki, which are reported as being “broken”, per BUG-10981 “Test content for public Project Bento Testing wiki page” and this Content Creation Discord channel discussion. This will be chased internally at LL to see if action is being taken.