2023 Raglan Shire Artwalk in Second Life: call to artists

The Raglan Shire Artwalk is one of the staples of the SL art calendar, and for 2023 the 15th Artwalk will take place between Sunday, May 14th and Sunday, June 18th, inclusive.

Running across four weeks, the Artwalk is popular event among artists and residents, often attracting over 150 artists, who display their 2D and 3D art across the regions of Raglan Shire. All the displays are open-air, with 2D art is displayed on hedgerows in and around the regions, while sculptures and 3D art is displayed in a number of designated areas, all of which allows visitors to both appreciate the art and explore the Shire regions.

Qualifying Art

For the purposes of the event, qualifying art is defined as representations of RL photography, painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, and digital fine art that can be displayed on a prim; and SL photography, manipulated SL photography and SL sculpture. Pictures of physical world crafts, such as beadwork, leatherwork, etc., are not part of this show definition.

Call to Artists

A Call For Artists for the 2023 event has been issued for those wishing to participate, and key points about the exhibition in addition to the above, are as follows:

It is a non-juried show.

Artists can display more than one piece if they wish. 2D artists (“flat” art – photos, paintings, etc.) will be awarded a maximum of 15 LI. Individual pictures should be 1 prim, including the frame, and pieces should not exceed the height of the hedgerows against which they are displayed. No hovertext allowed. 3D artists (sculptures, etc.), will be awarded a maximum of 500 LI for up to three pieces of work. Artists are requested to state the LI per piece in their application, together with its overall dimensions (length, width & height). Note that any piece exceed 10m in any of these will require special permission from the organisers. Sales of art are allowed.

All the above art forms are welcome, but should be rated PG / G – so no nudity, please!

Group membership will be required in order to display work.

Tip jars and floating text are not allowed.

Touch-based landmark / biography givers may be included, but will count against an artist’s total LI allowance.

Questions and enquiries should be forwarded via note card to Artwalk Director Karmagirl Avro, or Artwalk Assistants Kayak Kuu, Linn Darkwatch, or RaglanShireArtwalk Resident. Aid can also be obtained by asking questions through the Friends of Raglan Shire in-world Group.

Those wishing to display their art should complete and submit the Raglan Shire Artwalk 2023 Registration Form by no later than 21:00 SLT on Monday, May 8th, 2023.

Event Dates

Monday, May 8th: applications close at 21:00 SLT.

Tuesday, May 9th: notification of exhibit space location issued to artists – note that hedgerow space for 2D artists is on a “first come, first serve” basis.

Friday, May 12th (after 09:00 SLT) and Saturday May 13th: Artist set-up days.

Sunday, May 14th: Artwalk Opens.

Sunday, June 18th: Artwalk closes.

Sunday, June 18th (after 21:00 SLT) through Tuesday, June 20th: takedown of works.

