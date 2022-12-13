2022 SUG meetings week #50 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
- On Tuesday, December 13th, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were restarted with no deployment, leaving them on simulator version
- On Wednesday, December 14th, the simhosts on the RC channels should be updated with a new simulator release, marking it as the last planned simulator deployment for 2022. This update:
- Includes the new llLinkPlaysound, llLinkStopSound llLinkAdjustSoundVolume and llLinkSoundRange functions which allow sounds in child prims of a linkset to be played without the need for a supporting script.
- Fixes the simulator to allow uploads of sound clips up to about 30 seconds.
- This had been pitched as a Premium benefit, but according the meeting will be available to all users.
- You will only be able to upload / playback sounds longer than 9 seconds on the RC channels until this simulator update is deployed grid-wide in 2023.
- A fix for BUG-229301 “Maximum Memory allowable by scripts not being reset until teleport or relog”.
Early 2023 Simulator Updates
- The first simulator update for 2023 is being targeted for January 11th, 2023 and should comprise a number of HTTP updates, including the accounting for custom HTTP headers (total space for headers will increase to 4k and the limit on the number of headers will be dropped).
- Also early 2023 LSL will be updated with new cryptographic signing utilities: llHMAC (per BUG-233005) and llSignRSA and llVerifyRSA (per BUG-233009). These should be useful for script to script and script to external web service communications. These may be included in the above release.
- BUG-226463 “llRequestSecureURL() uses self-signed cert” is also “on the radar” but no target date for potential delivery / deployment.
- Further (unspecified) improvements will be coming to the Linkset Data (LSD) capabilities.
Available Official Viewers
- On Monday, December 12th, the Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.8.576863, with promoted as the de facto release viewer.
The remaining official viewer pipelines are as follows:
- Release channel cohorts:
- Performance Floater / Auto-FPS RC viewer, version 6.6.8.576737, November 28.
- VS 2022 RC viewer, version 6.6.8.576310, issued November 4 – utilises Visual Studio 2022 in the Windows build tool chain.
- Project viewers:
- PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.576966, December 3 – this viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4.
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.575529, issued on October 12.
- Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.
In Brief
Refer to the video below for more information on the following:
- A further general discussion on projectiles and combat systems in SL, which also strays into the subject of region crossings.
- This discussion also broadens to cover scripts and script compiler – including the need to resolve a bug that can see a “2 second delay” in script execution, the viability of retiring the LSO script compiler (LSO being the prefer script compiler for combat systems as it has been believed that LSO scripts “faster” in starting than Mono scripts; etc.
- Rider Linden is poking at a recognised (among users) issues wherein an rezzing script will rez an object for (say) 7 out of 10 times, but fail / result in a stack-heap collisions the other three. The suggestion is that this might be the volume of linkset and / or configuration messaging passing between object and rezzer causing the stack to blow.