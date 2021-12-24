Season’s Greetings and Happy Holidays to you all Posted on December 24, 2021 by Inara Pey Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays to all, and sincere thanks for reading / following my random thoughts and reporting. May you have a restful Christmas / holiday break. Rate this:Share this:TwitterRedditTumblrPinterestFacebookMoreEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Inara Pey Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology. View all posts by Inara Pey
One thought on “Season’s Greetings and Happy Holidays to you all”
Happy holidays to you too Inara and thanks for covering SL art in your blog!
