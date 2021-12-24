Season’s Greetings and Happy Holidays to you all

Posted on by Inara Pey

Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays to all, and sincere thanks for reading / following my random thoughts and reporting.
May you have a restful Christmas / holiday break.

 

Published by Inara Pey

Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology.

One thought on “Season’s Greetings and Happy Holidays to you all

Have any thoughts?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.