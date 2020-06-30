2020 Simulator User Group week #26 summary

The Simulator User Group meeting held on Tuesday, June 30th was a relatively brief meeting in terms of actionable news.
Simulator Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates:
- There was not main channel deployment or restart on Tuesday, June 30th, leaving the servers on server release 543526, comprising further infrastructure updates to support Group chat improvements / support of the cloud uplift work.
- On Wednesday, July 1st, there should by an RC server update that includes a fix for off-line inventory offers failing. However, this update requires a viewer-side fix that should be in all RC versions of the official viewer, and TPVs will need to pick it up. Please refer to the deployment thread for further information on this update, when available.
SL Viewer
- The Love Me Render RC viewer updated to version 6.4.5.544028. Among its updates and fixes, this viewer includes:
- A fix for BUG-225784 “BUG-225446 regression – HUDs are again affected by environment setting”.
- Additional logging for detecting Vulkan graphics support on Windows clients.
The rest of the current range of official viewers remains as follows:
- Current Release viewer version 6.4.3.543157, dated June 11, promoted June 23, formerly the CEF RC viewer – NEW.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Arrack Maintenance RC viewer, 6.4.5.544024, issued on June 24 – this viewer uses Viewer Manager 2.0.538279.
- Tools Update RC viewer, version 6.4.5.544097, June 25 – this viewer is built using VS 2017 / a recent version of Xcode, and Boost.Fiber. It contains no user-facing changes.
- Project viewers:
- Mesh uploader project viewer, version 6.4.4.543141, June 11.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
In brief
- The was some general discussion on region crossings. However, as LL are not currently working on these, here is nothing solid to report in terms of updates.
- The second half of the meeting was dominated by comparisons between the the Lab’s Copy / Paste project viewer and a similar parameters capability that has long been a part of editing objects in Firestorm.